Sokoto approves N578m for 118 transformers

Over N578m has been approved for the purchase of 118 transformers, Sokoto State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, has disclosed.

This, he said, was to boost power supply in both urban and rural areas of the state.

Galadanci stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

He added that the Council approved the purchase of 82 feeder pillars at the cost of over N73m.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Suleman Usman(SAN), revealed that the council approved the enacting of laws for the fiscal responsibility and revenue consolidation and integration laws.

For his part, the Head of Service, Alhaji Buhari Bello Kware, said the council approved the proposal of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to purchase motorcyles for middle cadre civil servants in the state to ease the problem of transportation.

He explained that the labour union entered into an agreement with the Heritage Bank to secure a loan of N2bn to purchase motorcycles that would be given to the state civil servants on loan.

According to him, the state government would serve as guarantor and deductions would be made from the salary of the beneficiaries.

