Sokoto approves N1.5m as 2019 hajj fare

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date

Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has approved the sum of N1,540,428.10 as fare for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General Of the agency, Shehu Muhammed Dange .

The agency has also fixed June, 15 2019 as the deadline for intending pilgrims to complete their payment.

It added that the deadline was in line with the directive given by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The statement however, advised intending pilgrims to hasten the completion of their deposit and submit their E-passport, 15 copies of passport photograph, National Identity card and other necessary documents on of before June, 15.

It added that the agency was working round the clock to ensure a hitch free hajj exercise.

