Sokoto Appeal Court judgement: There’ll be light at end of tunnel for APC – Wamakko

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Appeal Court judgement that quashed the elections of some All Progressive Congress, APC, National Assembly members, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has urged party members to remain calm, saying there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

Wamakko stated this in Sokoto while addressing APC members who thronged his Gawon Nama, residence on his arrival from Abuja with the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamakko revealed that a stakeholders’ meeting of the party was held in Abuja and that it brainstormed on the current situation as regards

the court of Appeal judgement.

He said “The meeting was successfully conducted, and we are optimistic that, in Sha Allahu, there will be light at the end of the tunnel”.

He commended the APC members for their sustained resilience, perseverance and loyalty to the course of the party, and enjoined them

to sustain their fervent prayers.

The Senator described prayers as key to ensuring the success of the numerous struggles of the party and its members, towards redressing

all injustices meted to them.

SEE ALSO : Appeal Court sacks Senator Tambuwal, Reps Shehu, orders PDP candidates’ return

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App