BREAKING: APC rejects Sokoto Governorship tribunal judgement

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Sokoto State has rejected the judgement of the election petitions tribunal that dismissed its case, challenging the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The State chairman of the party, Hon. Isa Acida, disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Sokoto.

“The Sokoto state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to state categorically that it rejects the ruling. We believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head,” he stated.

The APC chairman described the judgement as unfair.

He added: “Our lawyers are studying details of the judgement with a view to filing an appeal at the appropriate court of law.”

Acida, however, called on APC members across the state to continue to remain calm and peaceful while the party explores all available legal means.

