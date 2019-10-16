Sokoto: Aliyu, APC appeal tribunal judgement on governorship polls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 Elections, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and his party have filed an appeal against the recent judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that upheld the victory of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A Member of APC’s legal team, Barrister Bashir Jodi, who disclosed this in Sokoto, said it was filed Wednesday at the Court of Appeal in the state.

The Sokoto Elections Petitions Tribunal had, in its October 2, 2019 verdict, dismissed Aliyu/APC’s petition against Tambuwal’s election for the inability of the petitioners to discharge the burden of proof.

