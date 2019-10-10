Sokoto adopts global accounting practice for 2020 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Government is set to adopt International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) in the development of the 2020 budget for the state. The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this at the opening session of a three-week training for 150 officers in charge of budget preparation in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) in the state. Dr. Kakale said the state procured 150 laptop computers to ensure domestication, institutionalisation and sustainability of IPSAS in Sokoto’s governance system.

The Commissioner for Finance, Abdulsamad Dasuki, said it will improve transparency and financial tracking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Malami Basakkwace, said, “It will reduce our work at the legislature.”

The State Coordinator of International Republican Institute (IRI), Hajiya Aisha Abdullahi, described the training as “a right step at the right time as we are in the last quarter of the year when budget preparation tops activities in all tiers of government.”

The state Head of Service, Dr. Buhari Bello Kware, underscored the importance of training and commended the foresight of the two ministries.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App