Sokoto acquires pumping machines to boost water supply

New water pumping machines have been acquired for the Asare Water Scheme in Sokoto to restore normal supply to areas benefiting from the scheme in the state.

Acting General Manager Sokoto State Water Board, Alhaji Sama’ila Sanda Umar who disclosed this Thursday in Sokoto, said the existing ones were obsolete.

”The new water pumping machines are expected to arrive in the state by next week,” he said.

Umar noted that only two out of existing machines were functioning after the recent repairs.

He urged residents of the affected areas to exercise more patience as normal water supply would return as soon as the machines arrive and are installed.

The GM expressed the state government’s commitment towards providing potable water to people of the state.

