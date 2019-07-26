Sokoto: 6 corps members to repeat service year

ADVERTISEMENT

Six corps members under 2018 Batch B Stream ll in Sokoto state are to repeat the service year.

State NYSC Coordinator Mr.Philip Enaberue, disclosed this on Friday in Sokoto.

He said six corps members absconded while nine had service year extension of between 14 days and 158 days.

On those who were exemplary, he stated that a Corp member, Blessing Hamzat from Ogun state, demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship performance.

The Coordinator explained that she established a venture from the skill acquired during the service period.

He appealed to philanthropists to continue to support the corps members’ community development efforts, noting that many had designed projects but were not executed because of lack of funds.

He pointed out that Corps members were not allowed to use their personal money for execution of community projects .

Enaberu however urged outgoing corps members to ensure good use of skills acquired, adding that ‘skills acquisition and entrepreneurship is the way to go ‘.

