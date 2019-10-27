  1. Home
  Sokoto: 210 repentant bandits surrender, release all captives
Sokoto: 210 repentant bandits surrender, release all captives

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
From left: Sokoto Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje explaining a point to AIG Abubakar Mustapha,Gov Aminu Tambuwal,Dep Gov Mannir Dan Iya and others at the presentation of arms surrendered by bandits.

About 210 repentant bandits have so far laid down their arms and released all captives, Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, Sokoto State, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) has disclosed.

The commissioner, who disclosed this in Sokoto while commenting on the recent recovery of 102 arms from them, said it was a sequel to the peace initiative of the Sokoto State Government.

He explained that seven groups of bandits, with about 30 members each surrendered. “For now, nobody is with them, they have realised more than 30 captives, including Nigeriens and those from other states like Zamfara and Kebbi.”

According to him, they have been dialoguing with the bandits for a very long time and have entered into an agreement with them, which was to release all captives and have done that.

Moyi called for the support of the public in the dissemination of information and ensuring vigilance on the people going to their neighbourhood.

