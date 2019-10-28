Sokoto: 100 communities to benefit from new solar project

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 100 communities and some agencies in Sokoto State are to benefit from a 10-megawatt solar-powered electricity plant in the state.

Among agencies to benefit are, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, International Conference Centre and Sokoto State Water Board.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Balarabe Dandin-Mahe, who disclosed this in Sokoto, noted the benefiting communities in Yabo, Shagari Local Government Area, and parts of Sokoto metropolis.

He said the project would be executed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Sokoto State government, Kaduna Electricity Company and other partners.

