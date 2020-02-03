SOKAPU laments incessant killing, kidnapping in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has lamented the worsening security situation in Kaduna state, saying the grim reality has continued to cast frightening uncertainties on the protection of lives and properties in the state.

A statement signed by the national spokesperson of the Union, Luka Binniyat, said the abduction of the defenseless people has since been a disturbing silence on the part of both the government and security agencies over the fate of the abducted.

It could be recalled that with the incessant kidnappings of people and other violent crimes in Kaduna communities, four students of The Good Shepherd Major Catholic Seminary, Buwaya, Kaduna were kidnapped.

After three weeks of dehumanizing experiences, three were released, but one of them, Nnadi Michael, was reportedly murdered last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“It is therefore, very pathetic that in the past one month, several communities have been victims of horrendous calamity with no restrain.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“Not only have people been abducted and about N100 million ransom demanded by kidnappers from the Buruku communities of Chikun LGA, SOKAPU has on a daily basis been inundated with distress calls and reports of kidnappings and murder of its members.

“More worrisome is the unacceptable situation where thousands of our people have become refugees in their fatherland and now living as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in several camps.

“Strangely, no form of any succor has been provided by the government to cushion the sorry conditions,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App