Social media will never edge out conventional media, says Veteran journalist

A veteran journalist, Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, says social media will never edge out the conventional media in the society.

He said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

He explained that while conventional media such as major newspapers, television broadcasting companies and business magazines always have sources and attribution, social media outlets such as blogs, Twitter and Instagram do not add sources in their reports.

He said that the social media, which are websites and applications that are designed to allow people to share content quickly, and in real-time, may, however, be based on rumours.

He added that “in conventional media, however, the stories are truthful, fair, balanced and credible”.

“But social media doesn’t have, most of the stories posted may be fake or based on rumours. With these, I don’t think the social media can edge out the conventional media in any way.”

However, Hajiya Zainab Shu’aibu, a Correspondent of Radio Deutscho Welle, Germany, said that the social media could take over other sources of information.

She argued that many experienced journalists were becoming bloggers and posting stories via social networks.

She said “these are journalists who garnered a lot of experience; they operate within the code and ethics of

the profession.”

“This is because some reporters are being frustrated in many private media houses for nonpayment of salaries,

so, they leave the conventional media to join social media.” (NAN)

