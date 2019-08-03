Social media commentator, Abubakar Idris abducted in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown persons gained entry into the residence of one Abubakar Idris in Barnawa area of Kaduna State on Friday morning, forced him into an ash coloured BMW car before zooming off, Daily Trust has gathered.

The victim, it was further gathered, is a social media commentator and is known for his strong criticism of top government officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an eyewitness, who did not want to be named: “The victim came back home around 1: am on that day, opened the gate by himself and drove in, but while he was about to lock the gate, two men approached him and took him away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the incident, the spokesperson of Kanuna State Police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said: “The command received information through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Barnawa Division Kaduna, who received a distress call that two unidentified persons on 2nd August, 2019, at 1 am gained entry into the residence of one Abubakar Idris at No 41A Lawal Aliyu Road and forced him to enter his Ash coloured BMW Car with Registration number not yet known and zoomed off to unknown destination.”

He noted that patrol teams, led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the unknown men had already escaped with the victim.

DSP Sabo added that investigation later revealed that the victim, who is a lecturer with Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, was likely trailed by the hoodlums while returning home at about 0100hrs.

He said the command was currently making efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspected criminals and rescue the victim.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App