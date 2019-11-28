Social media bill: Protesters storm National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters in large number have stormed the National Assembly to voice their opposition to the anti social media bill.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs displayed various placards with inscriptions like, “Say no to Social Media Bill”,” Only the Repressive Regime Muscle the Media” and “A freedom given up is not so easy regained”.

