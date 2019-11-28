  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Social media bill: Protesters storm National Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT

Social media bill: Protesters storm National Assembly

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date

Protesters in large number have stormed the National Assembly to voice their opposition to the anti social media bill.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs displayed various placards with inscriptions like, “Say no to Social Media Bill”,” Only the Repressive Regime Muscle the Media” and “A freedom given up is not so easy regained”.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.