Smith says Reed friendship damaged by ‘cheat’ row

Australian Cameron Smith admitted Wednesday his friendship with US star Patrick Reed has been damaged after calling him a cheat.

Reed, who is part of captain Tiger Woods’ US team at this week’s Presidents Cup in Melbourne, was docked two strokes for improving his lie during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week.

Smith responded by telling local media he had no sympathy for “cheats”, which sparked a denial from Reed that he had done anything wrong.

The Australian, on Ernie Els’ International team for the matchplay event in Melbourne, said he had not spoken to Reed since.

“I’m sure he didn’t like it. I think there is a little bit of tension there. I’ve looked at Patrick a couple times but he hasn’t looked back,” Smith said after a practice round on Wednesday.

Asked if he would try and talk to him to clear the air, Smith replied: “I definitely won’t go out of my way. I think our friendship, I guess, is not quite there anymore.”

