See Ministers and their portfolios

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, assigned portfolios to the newly appointed ministers after they were sworn in.

Daily Trust Online brings a list of the new Ministers and their portfolios

1.Uchechukwu Ogar (Abia), Minister of State, Mines and Steel

2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Minister FCT

3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom, Minister, Niger Delta)

4. Chris Ngige (Anambra), Minister of Labour and Employment

5. Sharon Ikpeazu (Anambra), Minister of State, Environment

6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Minister of Education

7. Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), State Industry

8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Minister of State, Petroleum Resource

9. George Akume (Benue), Minister of Special Duties

10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Minister of State, Agriculture

11. Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River), Minister of State Power

12. Festus Keyamo (Delta), Minister of State, Niger Delta

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi, Minister of Science and Technology

14. Clement Ike Agba (Edo), Minister of State, Budget

15. Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Minister of Health

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Industry, Trade and Investment

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Minister of Foreign Affairs

18. Ali Pantami (Gombe), Minister of Communication

19. Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), Minister of State, Education

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Minister of Water Resurces

21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

22. Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Minister of Environment

23. Sabo Sanono (Kano), Minister of Agriculture

24. Bashir Sani Magashi (Kano), Minister of Defence

25. Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Minister of Aviation

26. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Minister of Justice

27. Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi), Minister of State, FCT

28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Minister of Information and Culture

29. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Minister of State, Transportation

30. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Minister of State, Health

31. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Minister of Works and Housing

32. Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa) State Science and Technology

33. Zubair Dada (Niger), Minister of State, Foreign Affairs

34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Minister of Mines and Steel

35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Minister of State, Labour and Employment

36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Minister of Interior

37. Sunday Dare (Oyo), Minister of Sports and Youth Development

38. Paulen Tallen (Plateau), Minister of Women Affairs

39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Minister of Transportation

40. Muhammadu Maigari (Sokoto), Minister of Police Affairs

41. Sale Mamman (Taraba), Minister of State, Power

42. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Minister of State, Works and Housing

43. Sadiya Umar Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

