See Ministers and their portfolios

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, assigned portfolios to the newly appointed ministers after they were sworn in.
Daily Trust Online brings a list of the new Ministers and their portfolios
1.Uchechukwu Ogar (Abia), Minister of State, Mines and Steel
2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa), Minister FCT
3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom, Minister, Niger Delta)
4. Chris Ngige (Anambra), Minister of Labour and Employment
5. Sharon Ikpeazu (Anambra), Minister of State, Environment
6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Minister of Education
7. Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), State Industry
8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Minister of State, Petroleum Resource
9. George Akume (Benue), Minister of Special Duties
10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Minister of State, Agriculture
11. Goddy Jedi Agba (Cross River), Minister of State Power
12. Festus Keyamo (Delta), Minister of State, Niger Delta
13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi, Minister of Science and Technology
14. Clement Ike Agba (Edo), Minister of State, Budget
15. Osagie Ehanire (Edo), Minister of Health
16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Industry, Trade and Investment
17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Minister of Foreign Affairs
18. Ali Pantami (Gombe), Minister of Communication
19. Emeka Nwajuba (Imo), Minister of State, Education
20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Minister of Water Resurces
21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
22. Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Minister of Environment
23. Sabo Sanono (Kano), Minister of Agriculture
24. Bashir Sani Magashi (Kano), Minister of Defence
25. Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Minister of Aviation
26. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Minister of Justice
27. Rahmatu Tijjani (Kogi), Minister of State, FCT
28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara), Minister of Information and Culture
29. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Minister of State, Transportation
30. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Minister of State, Health
31. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), Minister of Works and Housing
32. Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa) State Science and Technology
33. Zubair Dada (Niger), Minister of State, Foreign Affairs
34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Minister of Mines and Steel
35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Minister of State, Labour and Employment
36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Minister of Interior
37. Sunday Dare (Oyo), Minister of Sports and Youth Development
38. Paulen Tallen (Plateau), Minister of Women Affairs
39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Minister of Transportation
40. Muhammadu Maigari (Sokoto), Minister of Police Affairs
41. Sale Mamman (Taraba), Minister of State, Power
42. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), Minister of State, Works and Housing
43. Sadiya Umar Farouk, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
