SMEDAN pushes for Entrepreneurship education in schools

The Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria,(SMEDAN) Dr Umaru Dikko Radda said the time has come to promote Entrepreneurship education in schools in the country.

Radda was speaking at the 1st Afro Entrepreneurship Education Summit with the theme, Entrepreneurship Education: A Gateway to Africa’s Peace and Prosperity which started in Abuja yesterday.

“As Nigeria’s Premier Entrepreneurship Development Agency, SMEDAN is not unaware of the pertinence of Entrepreneurship education, hence our resolve to be in the forefront of the promotion of schools Entrepreneurship programmes in Nigeria. We have partnered with Students for Advancement of Youth Entrepreneurship (SAGE) since inception.” He said.

The SMEDAN boss reckoned that Entrepreneurship will provide the jobs and opportunities for the next generation.

“It is therefore incumbent upon us to provide the required platform for drivers of Africa’s future Economy (the students) to leverage upon, in order to attain their potentials and to hasten the continent’s integration into the global economy.”

The Executive Director, Afroseed, organizers of the event, Agwu Amogu said Afroseed is a Pan-African Initiative with a mission of igniting the imaginative abilities and problem-solving skills of young people in Africa by fostering access to functional entrepreneurship education, financial literacy and citizenship services education.

“We strongly believe that for a sustainable development to occur in Africa, community-based entrepreneurship education is key,” Amogu said.

A student of Government Girls Secondary School Abaji, Abuja Cecilia Attah spoke about the project the SAGE team in the school created.

“We developed the Amazonlife bank, aimed at connecting blood banks to donors to save life. If the project is turned into business, the projected annual profit is 1.5 million naira,” she said.

