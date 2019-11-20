Breaking News
BREAKING: Again, tanker laden with aviation fuel falls, spills content at Otedola BridgeMourinho appointed Tottenham manager after Pochettino sacked
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. SMEDAN launches database, portal to scale up MSMEs
ADVERTISEMENT

SMEDAN launches database, portal to scale up MSMEs

By Victoria Onehi Published Date
Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum
Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Mariam Yelwaji Katagum, has said the newly launched National MSMEs database will provide detailed information on the enterprises across the country.

Katagum was speaking in Abuja on Monday at the launch of the National MSMEs database and portal by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Understanding that the absence of data is one of the biggest problems facing our country, particularly as regards purposeful and effective planning, SMEDAN has moved a step further by developing the National MSMEs database which seeks to provide more detailed information of the MSMEs.

“The first phase of the national database captured MSMEs in 2018 in commercially active states of Kano, Abia Lagos and Ogun. The harvested database from other states will gradually be uploaded into the national database portal as funds are made available,” she said

She said the purpose of this National MSMEs database is to give a face and identity to the large number of MSMEs which, by the recent survey by SMEDAN and the NBS, is put at 41 million providing about 60 million jobs.

The National MSMEs database is expected to amongst others, guide in decision making, furnish stakeholders with vital MSMEs information such as listing sector by sector, location, products and services among others.

The DG of SMEDAN, Dr Umaru Dikko Radda, said for the agency’s  programme to be impactful, it cannot rely on perceptions, hence the need  to collate data of MSMEs across the country.

“The agency is paying attention to veritable data and the need to continuously update them, hence the need for this project and the portal we are launching today.

“Going forward, the agency intends to intensify effort in the area of business development services. Periodic evaluation of MSMEs who have benefited from loans and business support system and to do this effectively, we need data,” Dr Radda stated.

From left: Chief Operating Officer, Development Bank of Nigeria, Bonaventure Okhaimo; Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagum; Director General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda; Group Managing Director/CEO, Dun and Bradstreet, Rajesa Mirchandani; and Vice President, NASSI, Adeyemi Olayinka, at the presentation of Report and formal Launch of National MSME Database online portal in Abuja on Monday
From left: Chief Operating Officer, Development Bank of Nigeria, Bonaventure Okhaimo; Minister of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagum; Director General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda; Group Managing Director/CEO, Dun and Bradstreet, Rajesa Mirchandani; and Vice President, NASSI, Adeyemi Olayinka, at the presentation of Report and formal Launch of National MSME Database online portal in Abuja on Monday

The GMD/CEO of Dun and Bradstreet, Rajesh Mirchandani who collated the data in this first phase, said the information they have been gathered will improve and scale up the ecosystem of MSMEs.

National Vice President of Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), North Central, Engineer Auwal Ibrahim Bununu, asked SMEDAN to collaborate with the private sector to get more information on MSMEs in all sectors.

“We call for more collaboration on this laudable programme. Let them use some of us in the private sector as agents to reach SMEs in all the sectors,” Bununu said.

 

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.