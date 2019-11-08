Smart Adeyemi urges EFCC, ICPC to monitor Kogi election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General Bello/Onoja Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Smart Adeyemi has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (ICPC) to monitor movements of finances and inducements of voters in the November election in Kogi state.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Friday, Adeyemi said the call became imperative over alleged moves by the main opposition party, the PDP to rig both the governorship and Kogi West senatorial rerun election.

Adeyemi said there are alleged plans to compromise party agents and electoral officials, hence, the need for EFCC and ICPC operatives to be on ground to nip such malaise in the bud.

He alleged that information reaching his party indicate that the PDP has been working very hard to see that they rig the election, alleging that someone has been contracted outside the state to do that.

He warned that any attempt to rig the election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will resist and make sure that whoever is involve will be brought to book.

Senator Adeyemi said APC has already “conquered” every part of the state as electorates are ready to vote governor Yahaya Bello back to the office for the second term and that he is also sure that the people of Kogi West will vote for him during the senatorial election.

