Smart Adeyemi in early lead in Kogi West senatorial rerun

Smart Adeyemi is leading in the Kogi West senatorial rerun election held on Saturday.
The results of six out of the seven local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the local government areas indicate that Adeyemi is leading Senator Dino Melaye.
The results declared are :
*Ijumu LGA Result*
APC – 11,425
PDP – 7,587
*Kabba/Bunu Final Result*
APC – 15,037
PDP – 8,974
*Yagba East LGA Result*
APC – 6,633
PDP – 7,745
*Mopa/muro LGA Result*
APC – 4,874
PDP – 3,704
*Yagba west LGA Result*
APC – 7,868
PDP – 8,860
*Kogi Local Gov’t Result*
APC -14,168
PDP – 9,784
