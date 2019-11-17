Smart Adeyemi in early lead in Kogi West senatorial rerun

Smart Adeyemi is leading in the Kogi West senatorial rerun election held on Saturday.

The results of six out of the seven local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the local government areas indicate that Adeyemi is leading Senator Dino Melaye.

The results declared are :

*Ijumu LGA Result*

APC – 11,425

PDP – 7,587

*Kabba/Bunu Final Result*

APC – 15,037

PDP – 8,974

*Yagba East LGA Result*

APC – 6,633

PDP – 7,745

*Mopa/muro LGA Result*

APC – 4,874

PDP – 3,704

*Yagba west LGA Result*

APC – 7,868

PDP – 8,860

*Kogi Local Gov’t Result*

APC -14,168

PDP – 9,784

