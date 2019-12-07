Slain Kogi PDP women leader buried

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of Mrs Salome Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Women leader who was burnt alive at Ochadamu community during the last governorship election in Kogi state have been laid to rest in her village Aji-Obala in Ofu local government area amidst tears.

The officiating minister, Rev. John Adino of the United Evangelical Church, Idah headquarters, who conducted the funeral service on Saturday enjoined Christians to give their lives to Jesus Christ, saying death could come at any time.

He stressed that how people died does not matter, but it is always good for people to die in the cause of the Lord.

Reading from the book of Revelation chapter 14 verse 13, the clergyman maintained that whether human beings like it or not, the Judgement Day awaits every mortal where recompense for all their deeds would be meted out.

He lamented that politicians and political leaders have lost focus in providing basic social amenities for the downtrodden to better their lives, rather they continue to acquire wealth that belonged to the people.

In his tribute, the husband of the deceased, Elder Simeon Abuh, said the late Salome Abuh has paid a supreme price for Igala land through politics, describing her as a martyr whose “political sagacity” will remain fresh in the minds of her political associates.

He called on the federal government to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act are arrested and brought to book.

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Kogi Governorship election, Engr Musa Wada, in his remark said Mrs Salome Abuh died for Kogi state and Igala nation, noting that they set out to emancipate the people of the state from the hands of oppressors.

He said there was “no retreat and no surrender” in the quest to emancipate the people of the state, saying no amount of intimidation and harassment can hinder him and its party from reclaiming the “stolen mandate”.

“I am not going to relent a little bit; I will pursue this gruesome and senseless killing of Mrs Abuh.

“Whenever I think of the circumstances of her death, I wondered who will ever wish that for his enemy but the unfortunate thing is that the killing was perpetrated by the children of Igala nation who joined hands with the oppressors to kill members of the opposition parties.

“Regardless of their intimidation and oppression, we will reclaim our stolen mandate because they were just keeping it temporarily. I assure you that the emancipation is going to be very soon”, he said.

Mrs Margaret Orebiyi, the State PDP women leader described the late Salome as a lively person who can turn negative things to positive because of her commitment and versatility in politics.

She urged the children of the deceased to emulate the foot steps of their mother in order to continue her good legacies.

Also speaking , the only son of the deceased, David Abuh described her late mother as a lover of people who has invested much in assisting the needy ones in the society.

He called on the federal government to ensure that justice was done over the kill ing of his mother.

