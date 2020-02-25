Slain footballer: IGP disbands SARS satellite offices nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Tuesday disbanded satellite offices created under the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide.

Adamu described the satellite offices established by the Assistants-Inspector General of Police (AIGs) as an aberration.

EDITOR’S PICK: SARS operative allegedly kills footballer in Ogun

Our reporter gathered that the development was the fallout of the Sagamu unrest over killing of a football star, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Kazeem, a.k.a Kaka, was allegedly killed by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Saturday, along the Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway after he was allegedly arrested for being an internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

The operatives involved in the act were reportedly from ZIS SARS, Obada-Oko, Abeokuta.

The Police Command in the state claimed that the deceased attempted to escape after arrest and was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle.

But the player’s teammate, Sanni Abubakar, who was with him at the time of arrest, alleged that he was pushed out of the car and got knocked down by a passing vehicle.

The IGP, represented by Peter Ogunyonwo, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, disclosed this on Tuesday when he paid a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

He visited Sagamu alongside the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Ogunyonwo added that the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

He said: “In recent times, we have 12 Zonal Headquarters in the whole country and Zone II which happens to be the Headquarters is in Lagos.

“Unfortunately, some of the AIGs have been found to have established satellite offices outside their zonal headquarters; that is an aberration in the police schedule of duty.

“It is those satellite offices that IG has ordered that should be disbanded immediately. For example, there’s one in Ikorodu from what we heard, there’s another one in Ijebu-Ode; there’s another one in Obada Oko from where officers came to cause this mayhem. So, all have been disbanded with immediate effect and the CPs have been ordered to take over such offices.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App