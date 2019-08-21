Slain Catholic priest buried in Enugu amidst tears

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a rain of tears as thousands of Enugu Catholic faithful including the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and other political office holders in the state witnessed the burial of slain Rev Father Paul Offu at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu.

The remain of the priest who was shot dead on August 1, 2019 by gunmen was on Tuesday brought into the church premises at about 9:00am for mass and was buried immediately after the church service.

Earlier before the mass, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev Bishop Calistus Onaga said that, “the death of Fr Offu has sent a message, not just to us in Enugu state but to the whole of Nigeria and the world”.

Bishop Onaga advised Catholic faithful and the country to realise that security of lives and property was not just the responsibility of state or those in power but of everyone.

Commending the governor and security agencies for their efforts leading to the arrest of the killers, Onaga noted that God answered the prayer of Christians who never relent in prayer.

Bishop Onaga, who advised Christians to live a holy life and believe in God the Creator, prayed for a peaceful repose of the soul of Fr. Offu while appealing that God may receive his soul.

“Those who killed Fr Paul Offu have been caught. Not only that, those who killed Fr Clement have been caught as well. God is answering our prayer,” he said.

