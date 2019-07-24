Skyline University changing perspective of Nigerian education system –NUC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National University Commission (NUC) has said its operation at Skyline University Nigeria (SUN) is changing the perspective of education particularly in private universities in the country.

Disclosing this at the end of the NUC’s inspection team visit to the university, leader of the team, Professor Mala M. Daura stated that, what Skyline has been able to achieve in this short term of its commencement was beyond expectation.

“What we have seen in Skyline University Nigeria is changing our perspective about the Nigerian educational system particularly private universities,” he said.

Receiving the delegation, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Sudhakar Kota appreciated the inspection team for their positive remarks about the institution.

“The approval received is a validation of the quality of programmes the university has been running from the early years in the UAE, which the university has incorporated to enhance the academic capacity of its faculty, build its staff development base and train our students to become good ambassadors for Skyline University Nigeria,” he said.

