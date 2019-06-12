Skyline, Sule Lamido varsities sign MoU on library services

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa and the Skyline University of Nigeria have signed a memorandum of understanding to share library resources in order to deepen research in both the institutions.

The MoU was jointly signed last Friday by the chief Librarians of the two institutions, Dr Abdulkadir Ahmed Idris and Mr Kabiru Danladi Garba respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the MoU, all print (books and journals) and e-resources (e-books and e-journals) would be shared by the universities.

Speaking during the MoU signing, the Vice Chancellor, Skyline University of Nigeria, Prof Sudhakar Kota, explained that “We have established so many MoUs with like-minded higher institutions of learning at both local and international levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is in line with the goal of building services and creating partnerships that allow libraries to work together for best knowledge provision.”

On his part, the Chief Librarian Sule Lamido University, Dr Abdulakadir Ahmed Idris expressed satisfaction over the collaboration stressing its importance in deepening research between the two institutions and their respective stakeholders.

“The importance of openness and the free exchange of knowledge and services cannot be underestimated. It is indeed a central part of our MoU. I sincerely hoped that this first step with Skyline University Nigeria will lead to further collaborations,” Dr Idris added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App