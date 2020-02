ADVERTISEMENT

Abductors ready for negotiation – Sources Almost six years after, a sizeable number of the famous Chibok schoolgirls abducted from a school in Borno State have been sighted at the Sambisa forest, Daily Trust has gathered. About 276 girls were forcefully taken away from their dormitories at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno…

