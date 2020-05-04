Six suspected cultists killed in Calabar in two days

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than six suspected cultists were reportedly hacked down within two days of renewed superiority clash in Calabar.

The face-off started on Saturday after the burial of Ene Akabom, a suspected ex-member of the dreaded Bakassi Strike Force, who was also a known cultist in the Idang-Ibesikpo-Ambo axis of Calabar South LGA.

Members of two leading cult fraternities; Klanz and Axe, in the neighborhood reportedly participated in the funeral where sporadic gun shots were heard, according to eye witnesses.

“It was at this funeral that the rival gangs had altercations which led to the resurgence of the clash”, one of the eye witnesses told reporters.

He said after the burial, the face-off became intense so that a member of one group was shot and killed near Duncan Street.

“As we speak, six members of the rival groups have been killed as at Monday morning at different locations in Calabar.

“A barber was shot right inside his shop on Mbukpa Road when he was attending to customers yesterday 7pm. This led to stampede in the nearby popular market.

“Another was allegedly cut into pieces and carried in a sack bag to the victim’s compound,” another witness said.

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, said the Police are aware of the clash and have deployed their men all over the city.

