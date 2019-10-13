Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina produced one of their best performances in recent times on Sunday with six different scorers getting their name on the scoresheet in a comprehensive 6-1 friendly win over Ecuador in Spain.

Lucas Alario put the Argentines 1-0 ahead in 20 minutes with a powerful header from an Acuna corner, then seven minutes later Jhon Espinoza deflected a cross from Acuna past his own goalkeeper.

Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Lautaro Martinez was brought down in front of goal.

Substitute Angel Mena cut the deficit for Ecuador three minutes into the second half with a spectacular free kick but any hope of pulling back their rivals was short lived.

German Pezzella made it 4-1 with a header in 66 minutes, Nicolas Dominguez added a fifth a quarter of an hour later and then Lucas Ocampos finished off the scoring four minutes from time.

