Six players score for Argentina in 6-1 hammering of Ecuador

Argentina produced one of their best performances in recent times on Sunday with six different scorers getting their name on the scoresheet in a comprehensive 6-1 friendly win over Ecuador in Spain.
Lucas Alario put the Argentines 1-0 ahead in 20 minutes with a powerful header from an Acuna corner, then seven minutes later Jhon Espinoza deflected a cross from Acuna past his own goalkeeper.
Leandro Paredes made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Lautaro Martinez was brought down in front of goal.
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
Substitute Angel Mena cut the deficit for Ecuador three minutes into the second half with a spectacular free kick but any hope of pulling back their rivals was short lived.
German Pezzella made it 4-1 with a header in 66 minutes, Nicolas Dominguez added a fifth a quarter of an hour later and then Lucas Ocampos finished off the scoring four minutes from time.