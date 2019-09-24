Six persons killed, 10 injured in Gombe truck accident

ADVERTISEMENT

At least six persons were confirmed dead with other ten others critically injured in an accident involving a truck, commercial bus and three tricycles on Tuesday along Gombe Southern-Bypass.

Daily Trust gathered that the truck driver had break failure, and thus lost control of the vehicle, hit the bus and the tricycles, killing the six persons instantly and injured several others.

A driver of one of the commercial tricycles simply identified as Mukhtar, who survived the accident, said the truck and the other vehicles involved in the crash tumbled and fell under a bridge along the road.

According to witnesses, the truck carrying roofing zinc collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction and smashed the tricycles parked alongside the busy road near Hammadu Kafi area, located at a suburb of Gombe metropolis.

The accident left several people injured as victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Hassan Mustapha, confirmed the accident.

He said six persons were confirmed dead, with 10 others critically injured as a result of the accident that involved the truck loaded with zinc and a commercial bus.

“And before the trailer fell into the bridge, it collided with a bus and smashed three tricycles. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred as a result of brake failure,” Mustapha said.

Our correspondent reports that accidents involving articulated vehicles are becoming prevalent along the Gombe Southern bypass.

Earlier in April, 12 persons were killed while 16 others sustained injuries and four cars burnt when a fuel tanker exploded on the bridge following a break failure.

Also, on April 18, six persons sustained injuries just as four vehicles got damaged when a diesel tanker fell on the same bridge after the driver had a brake failure.

