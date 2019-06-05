Six persons abducted in Taraba still in captivity two months after

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons abducted by kidnappers two months ago are still in captivity.

The victims are two girls, a lawyer and three cattle merchants.

Daily Trust gathered that relations of the abducted persons were said to be worried over their safety.

It was gathered that nothing had been heard from two girls two months after they were abducted.

The kidnappers, it was learnt, had earlier demanded N15 million ransom for the release of the lawyer but his family offered to pay N1.5million which the abductors rejected.

The father of the three cattle merchants had refused to pay ransom demanded for the release of his three sons.

Two months after first contact between the families of the abducted persons and the kidnappers, nothing was heard from the victims, a situation that is heightening fears of the safety of the victims.

All the victims were abducted at Kofan Amadu along Wukari-Takum road.

Our findings revealed that several persons were abducted at the location in the past months and many of those abducted are still in captivity.

