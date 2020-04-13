Six more patients recover from COVID-19 in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has discharged six more patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, having tested negative twice consecutively for the novel coronavirus.

This brings to 61 the number of patients who have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, said that the patients, a female and five males, were discharged after their full recovery.

“For us, this is indicative of our willpower to triumph in the war against COVID-19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved,” Sanwo-Olu said, while he thanked the health workers and all Lagosians for their continued perseverance, especially at this critical time.

“This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain,” he said.

