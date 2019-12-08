Six injured in fracas between court staff and Lagos gov’t officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Violence broke out on Friday evening between Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and staff of the Federal High Court Ikoyi.

The fracas was said to have erupted when operatives of the Lagos State Sanitation Corps who were carrying out enforcement on street trading along Queens Drive in Ikoyi were allegedly attacked by security guards at the Federal High Court for coming to dislodge petty traders in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six operatives of the sanitation corps were allegedly wounded during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, Mr. Ganiu Kazeem, who confirmed the incident, said during the exercise, staff of the Federal High Court who were known to patronise the street traders, prevented the operatives from dislodging the street traders.

He said the traders had earlier been given several notices to vacate the location due to blockage of drainage channels.

He maintained that the operation had nothing to do with the staff of the court but alleged that the hawkers paid rent to the private security of the court, necessitating the intervention by the security personnel.

The Deputy Corp Marshal confirmed that some of the attackers were later arrested and that the case reported at the Ikoyi Police Station.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App