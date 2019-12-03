Six girls drown in Kebbi canoe mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

Six girls have drowned as their canoe capsized in Tindifai village, Dakingari district in Suru local government areas of Kebbi state, Daily Trust gathered on Tuesday.

The names of the drowned girls were given as: Hadiza Garba (15), Lauratu Muhammad, (13), Adama Musa (15), Firdausi Garba (13), Maryam Abdullahi AbdulRahnan (13) and Suwaiba Abdullahi AbdulRahama (10).

Three persons were however rescued by the driver of the canoe, Umar Faruk, a 13-year old boy.

The girls were on their way to a rice farm to harvest paddy rice when their canoe capsized while crossing a river in the farm area.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, said the remains of five of the girls have been recovered from the river while effort is still ongoing to recover the remains of the sixth girl.

While speaking to our correspondent on phone, the Chairman of Suru local government, Alhaji Umaru Maigandi, said the canoe left Tindifai village conveying nine females to a FADAMA in the area before it capsized.

He blamed the mishap on overloading. “The canoe was built to carry five passengers” he said.

The remains of five of the girls have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Their funeral prayers was attended by the Chairman of Suru local government, Alhaji Umaru Maigandi Dakingari; his council members; the district head of Dakingari, Alhaji Jafaru Haliru; Lamido Dakingari, Sarkin Yamman Barbarajo, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar; village head of Tindifai, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji Na-Alhaji and the village head of Bardejo Tindifai, Atiku Haliru.

