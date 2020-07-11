Six die as truck rams into car on Ondo-Ore road

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred between Ore and Ondo town at the weekend.

The accident involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car with registration number REE 446 KP and an articulated truck.

Sources close to the scene said it may be due to brake failure.

The truck, they said, had a failed brake and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

Rescuers had to use an axe to cut the car to piece to bring out the victims.

Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Hassan cautioned drivers to always check their vehicles and avoid over speeding.

