Six arrested for raping house wife, 2 girls in Kebbi

Six persons have been arrested for raping a house wife and two young girls at Warrah, Ngaski local government area of Kebbi state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Garba Danjuma, while briefing journalists on Wednesday explained that on the 22nd of May, 2019, Police patrol team attached to Warrah Division arrested one Usman Alhaji Lawal and two others from Garin Baka village of Ngaski local government for attacking one Safiya Audi, a married woman with cutlasses and robbed her the sum of N92,250 and sexually assaulted her.

He said exhibits were recovered from the suspects adding that they have confessed to the crime.

He said in the same local government area, one Badamasi Mamuda aged 25, Yahuza Aliyu aged 23 and Ana’s Abubakar aged 20 forcefully had canal knowledge of one Fatima Ibrahim aged 13 and Shafa’atu Sani also 13 years old.

He said the suspects have been arrested saying they would be charged to court after police investigation.

Meanwhile, the police chief disclosed that his command under the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ have arrested three suspected cattle rustlers in Arewa and Suru local government areas of Kebbi state.

He said the suspects stole 29 goats and 2 cows and were among the gang of cattle rustlers that specialised in stealing animals along the border towns of Nigeria and Niger republic through Arewa local government area of Kebbi state.

