Sirika drums support for Nigeria at ICAO elections

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has wooed delegates at the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO) to re-elect Nigeria as Part ll member of the organization’s Council in recognition of the country’s active participation in all areas of its strategic objectives.

A statement by Mr. James Odaudu, the Director, Public Affairs, ministry of information, said the minister made the call while speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Nigerian Mission to ICAO for a cross section of participants at the ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF) in Montreal, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said Nigeria deserved the honour, having contributed various categories of experts to the organization and hosted several events, notably the Third ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF/ 3) in Abuja in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to Senator Hadi Sirika, Nigeria had been a member of the Council since 1962 and holds its membership of ICAO very dearly, and therefore, cherishes the opportunity to continue to work with other member nations in advancing the work of the Organization for greater efficiency and effectiveness in line with its strategic objectives.

Sirika, who noted that delegates had never failed to elect Nigeria since 1962 – a support it does not take for granted, also canvassed support for the election and re-election of all African member-states whose candidature have been endorsed by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), to the ICAO Council.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App