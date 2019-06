Siniakova ends Osaka’s unbeaten Grand Slam run

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Osaka’s 16-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments came to an end on Saturday at the French Open in Paris.

The Japanese lost in straight sets to Katerina Siniakova in the third round of the year’s second Grand Slam.

The top-seeded Osaka was beaten by Czech Siniakova, the world’s top-ranked doubles player, 6-4 6-2 on a hot day at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen at Roland Garros.

Osaka, who has yet to reach the second week in four appearances in Paris, got broken three times and failed to take her chances.

In spite of entering Roland Garros as world number one for the first time, Osaka was taken to three sets in her first two matches.

She rallied back to beat world No. 90 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the first round after losing the first set.

The top seed recovered from a set and a break down in a second round clash against fellow double Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

With back-to-back titles at the US Open and the Australian Open, the 21-year-old from Japan had been trying to do something not even the greatest players in tennis history have done.

