Singer Eedris Abdulkareem in police net for beating up landlord

ADVERTISEMENT

Hip-hop star, Eedris Abdul-Kareem, has been arrested for allegedly beating up his landlord, whom he accused of sexual harassment.

Eedris was said to have been dragged before the police his landlord Oladipo Abimbola lodged a complaint accusing the singer of harassment and intimidation.

The landlord alleged that the confrontation took place on January 3 2020 at Valley View Estate, Ikeja.

He said he had instructed officials of Ikeja Electricity Destribution ( IKED) to disconnect Eedris supply due to unpaid and accumulated electricity bills of N535,000

It was reliably gathered that, Eedris, was said to have allegedly forced his way into his landlord’s compound in order to beat and strangle him when confronted about owing electric bills.

The landlord claims that he was unaware that Eedris Abdul-Kareem was to be his tenant when he rented the flat.

According to him, Abdul-Kareem’s wife rented the apartment on behalf of her husband who she later identified as Eedris.

Eedris Abdul-Kareem alleged that his landlord had sexually harassed his wife in his absence and that all efforts to make him stop failed.

He also claimed that his landlord has once been arrested for a previous case of sexual harassment against a female tenant.

However, the case is still ongoing while further reports are expected.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App