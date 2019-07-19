Simplice, Adedayo, others emerge in CITN new leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Dame Gladys Simplice, Isaac Adedayo, Samuel Agbeluyi and Innocent Ohagwa have emerged in the new leadership team of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) with the mandate to pilot its affairs for the next two years.

In a statement made available to Next Level in Lagos, the institute said while Simplice would be the leader of the team as the president and chairman of council, Adedayo would serve as vice president, with Agbeluyi and Ohagwa would function as Deputy Vice President and Honourary Treasurer, respectively.

Simplice holds BSc Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. She started her training in accountancy with A. B. Alabi & Co/Alabi Bakoh Ekundare & Co. (Chartered Accountants and Secretaries). She was thereafter employed as an assistant accountant at a private Fisheries Company, Transcontinental Fisheries Ltd in Lagos.

In August 1982, she began her tax career with the Federal Inland Revenue Department, (now Federal Inland Revenue Service) and retired after 27 years of a

fulfilling and meritorious service.

She was later given a contract appointment as Head, Channels Management of the Corporate Communication Department of FIRS in 2009.

Adedayo on the other hand, acquired his professional experience from the Oﬃce of the Auditor General for the Federation (1984-1993) and the ﬁrms of Adetona Isichei & Co (Chartered Accountants) 1993–1999 and Akintola Williams Deloitte (Chartered Accountants) from 1999-2002.

He is currently the Head of Practice, Adesina Adedayo & Co. (Chartered Accountants and Tax Practitioners) and the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of AIA Professional Services Limited (Business Restructuring & Organisation Development). He holds a Special Executive Masters in Leadership & Strategy from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (UK).

Also, Agbeluyi has a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Yaba College of Technology, Master of Science (Finance) from the Lagos State University and MBA (Marketing) from ESUT Business School, Enugu.

He was in the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, where he bagged LLB in Law and graduated with BL from the Nigerian Law School in the 2012. He has worked with Jagal Group of Companies, Reals Group of Companies, Harmony Securities Ltd., among others. He is currently engaged in private practice in the areas of Tax Consultancy, Financial Consulting and Legal Advisory.

Agbeluyi is the Principal Consultant, SOA Global Consulting Services.

On his part, Ohagwa holds a BSc in Accounting from the University of Lagos and a Master in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano.

He was trained and qualiﬁed as a Chartered Accountant. He worked with then ﬁrm of Akintola Williams & Co Chartered Accountants, Lagos, with Century Merchant Bank Limited and Muktari Dangana & Co. Chartered Accountants, Kano before joining the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

He is currently the Director, Special Tax Audit, Federal Inland Revenue Service for Lagos State.

