Simba wins award for socio-economic value creation

ADVERTISEMENT

A London-based print and online journal on business, economics and finance, Capital Finance International (CFI.co), has conferred on the Simba Group the 2019 award for Best Diversified Socio-Economic Creation (Nigeria).

CFI.co judges said its award recognised the Simba Group as a strong body comprising six companies across industries crucial to Nigerian development.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are in the sectors of agriculture, alternative energy, back-up power supply systems, commercial vehicle sales & servicing, ICT infrastructure development, and networking and data transmission.

The judges commended the quality of Simba Group’s products, highlighting that its commitment to service unite the diversified companies.

Receiving the award, Simba’s Head of Strategy, Mr Kunal Grover, said, “The recognition is truly humbling and serves to reaffirm the importance of what we are doing. Our impact is even more direct in terms of the employment generation our products create, even beyond our factory walls.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App