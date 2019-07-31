Simba Group launches new Luminous inverter, rewards Nigerian dealers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Simba Group has launched a Luminous inverter product, named the ‘Regalia,’ which consists of an integrated wall-mounted unit and is the first inverter in Nigeria to be equipped with a Lithium-Ion battery.

The company, which exclusively distributes Luminous Inverters in Nigeria, also reward their top Nigerian dealers, just as it charts the roadmap for the future of power backup solutions in the country.

Speaking at the Simba Partner Programme (SPP) event, held in Lagos to honour the dealers, Mr Kunal Grover, Group Head of Strategy at Simba said: “Innovation has been the key driving factor behind Luminous’ rise to Number One in Nigeria.

“The company’s innovative products, which have helped them to secure the leading position in markets around the world, including India – the world’s largest inverter market, are supported in this country by Simba’s innovative approach to service delivery.

“Together with our channel partners, we are able to offer these products, supported by after sales services, in every corner of the country, helping Nigerians enjoy always-on power like never before.”

The ceremony, which hosted several dealers of Luminous Inverters and batteries from across Nigeria, also had Mr Vipul Sabharawal, the Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies (India) in attendance.

Launching the new product, Mr. Grover said the Regalia, which consists of the whole inverter and battery system, is designed in a compact wall-mounted unit that is not only space saving but has won plaudits for its aesthetic design.

He said the inverter was developed to provide power as well as give protection to high-end devices like Home Entertainment Centres, with a possible battery life of over five years.

In his remarks at the event, Mr. Ravi Srivastava of Simba Group said: “Luminous has had an exciting journey to become Nigeria’s favourite inverter, but we are not resting on our laurels; we shall continue to innovate and keep providing products for the betterment of the Nigerian consumer.

“We are particularly thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our channel partner community at this event, as it gives us great pleasure to see how they’ve grown with us throughout the years.”

Daily Trust reports that the Simba Group has been in Nigeria for over 30 years and distributes TVS tricycles, motorcycles and Luminous inverters.

