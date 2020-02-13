SIM cards: Subscriber may have more than three or less – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Thursday said final decision has not been taken on maximum number of SIM cards a telecom subscriber can have as his/hers in the country.

The FG recently asked the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to review SIM registration policy and possibly restrict the maximum number of SIM cards a subscriber could register to three.

But speaking at the swearing-in-ceremony/inauguration of NCC board chairman and another board member in Abuja today, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami said a subscriber would have to convince the government why he/she should have more than three mobile lines.

Pantami quoted the security agents as saying that Nigeria’s security was tied to proper SIM registration process.

But the minister said the reports by security agents indicated that since millions of SIM cards were blocked last year, crimes perpetrated with aid of SIM cards had reduced.

He called on the NCC board and management to work diligently together to get the SIM registration right.

