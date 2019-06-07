Sigma Pensions promises retirees improved services

ADVERTISEMENT

Sigma Pensions has reassured retirees of better service and prompt payment of their pensions.

The Head, Relationship Management, Business Development Division, East Sigma Pension, Mrs. Ophelia Alex-Iwuanyanwu, gave the assurance at a one-day retiree/prospective retiree forum held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

She assured that the certainty in their ability to pay retirees their monthly pension for the rest of their time on earth is a driving force that cannot be overemphasized.

Mrs. Ngozi Ebili, a retiree from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) said “I am proud of Sigma Pensions because we receive our alerts before the end of every month. We want them to continue”.

Another retiree from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Peter Osuji said: “Since I registered with Sigma Pensions as my Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), I have been enjoying their services. They are very wonderful people. Their customer relationship is excellent so I want them to keep the flag flying.”

