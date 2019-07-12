Sigma Pensions canvasses financial literacy for young people

ADVERTISEMENT

Sigma Pensions reiterated commitment to improving financial literacy among young Nigerians.

Head, Human Resources and Admin, Adaora Ude, said the pension administrator’s focus was on training young people on the benefits of saving and investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that building an all-inclusive economy requires the promotion of financial literacy among teenagers and youths in the country.

Ude made the comment at a panel during this year’s LEAD Camp, a workshop organised by Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) for secondary students girls about to enter university in Lagos yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ude said: “For us at Sigma Pensions, we believe you have to start early, to groom people, to talk about savings and help them incorporate that saving culture. We realised that retirement and pensions are two different things. Retirement is the end of the line, but pensions is about saving, about today. So you have to start early and talk to people about cultivating a savings culture. And that’s why we are starting with young people.”

JAN is a network of organisations dedicated to empowering students on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship through experiential, hands-on programs.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App