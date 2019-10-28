Sigma CEO tasks manufacturers on output for economic growth

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu, has tasked manufacturers on enhancing industrial productivity for the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

Uduanu said this while speaking at the first CEO Business Luncheon organised by MAN in Port Harcourt recently which was sponsored by Sigma Pensions.

Representing Uduanu, the Head of Investment, Sigma Pensions Limited, Pabina Yinkere, advised that for manufacturing industry to thrive and attract more investors and marketers, manufacturers must ensure standard products. He also called for a viable manufacturing sector, noting that it might be tough to achieve but, when achieved, would turn around the economy of the country for good.

He said:” Nigeria’s manufacturing sector only accounts for about 4 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). That is insignificant. If we look at the developed economy today, manufacturing accounts for more than 50 per cent of those economics. If you look at countries like China, manufacturing is the significant part of their economy.”

