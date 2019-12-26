SIFAX injects N8bn into customs cargo clearing process in Lagos port

ADVERTISEMENT

SIFAX Group says it has injected N8 billion into its terminal at Tin-Can Island Port, Lagos, to enhance the clearing of cargos by customs officers.

It said that the fresh investment in the seaports is in line with the Federal Government’s directive on ease of doing business.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the sum was used for the purchase of some cargo handling equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It disclosed that the equipment which include cranes and reach stackers were installed at its terminal operated by one of its subsidiaries, Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited.

SIFAX Group Managing Director, Adekunle Oyinloye, who made this disclosure at the commissioning of the new equipment said the recent purchase for Ports and Cargo is part of efforts of the company to position itself as a first-choice terminal for importers,exporters and shippers

Related

Download Daily Trust News App