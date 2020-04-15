  1. Home
SIFAX Group too

As part of its resolve to further strengthen the fight against the spread of coronavirus at the Tin Can Island Port, the SIFAX Group has donated protective equipment to the Nigerian Ports Authority. The donation was made through the Nigerian Ports Authority Liaison office at Tin Can Island.

At the short ceremony, Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, the Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock, explained that as an organization committed to flattening the curve and curbing the spread of COVID-19, SIFAX Group was donating 100 cartons of hand sanitizers, 200 boxes of hand gloves, 20 packs of special nose masks and 100 boxes of nose masks to the Nigerian Ports Authority.

In his response, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ali, the NPA Port Manager, Tin Can Island, thanked the SIFAX Group for the kind gesture and assured that the equipment would be adequately reported to the NPA headquarters and put to good use.

