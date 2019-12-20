SIFAX Group injects N8 billion into customs cargo clearing process in Lagos port

ADVERTISEMENT

…..promise to leverage on FG directive on ease of doing business

SIFAX Group says it has injected a whopping N8 billion, into it’s Terminal at one of the nation’s busiest seaports, Tin-Can Island Port, Lagos to enhance the clearing of cargoes by customs officers.

It said that the fresh investment in the seaports is in line with the Federal Government directive on ease of doing business.

It said that the whopping sum was used for the purchase of some cargo handling equipment.

It disclosed that the equipment which includes cranes and reach Stackers were installed at it’s terminal operated by one of it’s subsidiaries, Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited.

He said that the equipment were acquired at the sum of 20 million Euros, about N8 billion.

SIFAX Group Managing Director, Adekunle Oyinloye, who made this disclosure at the commissioning of the new equipment said the recent purchase for Ports and Cargo is part of efforts of the company to position itself as a first-choice terminal for importers, exporters and shippers

Oyinloye said that the new equipment acquired are five shore cranes, nine Reach Stackers, 10 terminal tractors, five Nissan pickup vehicles, four trailer backs and other machineries.

The MD said the acquisition was part of the company’s strategic investment to deliver quality service to its clientele and to further attract more patronage.

“With our new internal restructuring project code named Quantuam Leap, SIFAX Group is respositioning itself to become the first choice terminal not just in Nigeria but in West Africa. We have also set a target that will increase our revenue with over 300% in five years. One of the ways, we can achieve our set targets is to first begin with investment in equipment which will complement our excellent personnel asset. These new equipment are the best and latest in town, they will catapult us into the next level growth we are working towards”, he noted.

While welcoming the guests, Mr. John Jenkins, Managing Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, said there was a need to acquire the latest equipment in order to meet the architecture requirements of modern ship calling the terminal.

He noted further the company was already engaging several shipping lines in order to boost the company’s clientele base.

In her remarks, Aisha Ali Ibrahim, Assistant General Manager, Operations, who represented Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, expressed delight at the new acquisition, adding that it was a thing of joy that an indigenous company, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, is competing favourably with foreign multinationals in the maritime sector in terms of investment, manpower and quality of service delivery

Andrew Lynch, Managing Director, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Nigeria, one of the world’s foremost shipping lines also congratulated Ports & Cargo on the acquisition of these equipment. Lynch explained that the partnership between Ports & Cargo and MSC will be better forged with the acquisition of these equipment. He said: “Ports & Cargo and MSC have both forged an alliance which has been one of the best partnerships in the maritime sector. We are excited that these new equipment will enhance the discharge of more cargo volumes at the terminal”.

For Norman Herzberg, Sales Manager, Africa, for Lierherr Group, his company is delighted to be the partner in the supply of some of these equipment. He noted that the newly-acquired mobile shore cranes LHM 500 are the latest technologies with wider reach into the vessels and can discharge faster effectively and efficiently.

