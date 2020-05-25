Siblings kill brother over proceeds from mother’s burial 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Imo State are on the trail of three siblings who allegedly killed their brother over disagreements arising from the proceeds from the burial of their late mother.

The spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that men of the command are on the lookout for Patrick Obieshieke, Chinonso Obieshieke and John Erieka, all of Umuodochie autonomous community in Obowo local government area of Imo State, for the death of their brother, Remigius Obieshieke.

SP Ikeokwu, in a statement, narrated that at about 0600 hrs of May 22, upon credible information, operatives of the divisional police headquarters in Obowo moved to Umuoshochie Autonomous community.

At the community, the police spokesman said it was; “discovered that the above-named persons killed one Remigius Obieshieke during a disagreement arising from money realised from the burial of their mother, late Angelina Obieshieke, who died at the age of 75 years.”

He said that investigation has commenced while efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

