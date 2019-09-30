Siasia’s mother regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

After over 80 days in kidnappers den, the Bayelsa State Police Command yesterday confirmed the release of Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, mother of the ex-Nigerian footballer and coach, Sampson Siasia, who was kidnapped on July 15, 2019 from her Odoni community family compound, in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, said the Commissioner of Police visited the victim shortly after she was released and that investigation is on- going to track down the criminals.

He said: “The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that Mrs Beauty Siasia ‘f’ 80 years old, who was kidnapped on 15 July, 2019 has been released in the early hours of today, 29 September, 2019.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia has visited Mrs Beauty Siasia at her residence at Odoni Community to debrief her. The victim is in stable condition and has volunteered useful information that will assist the police in the investigation.

“The command will continue to partner with members of the public to ensure a safer Bayelsa state,” he said.

